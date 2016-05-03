BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** India's Aurobindo Pharma gains as much as 5.1 pct, highest since Feb. 1, on U.S. FDA approval for its epilepsy prevention drug lacosamide
** Credit Suisse initiates stock coverage with "Outperform" rating, price target 950 rupees
** Stock's median price target is 941.50 rupees - Thomson Reuters data
** Brokerage says Aurobindo is a beneficiary of faster approvals in the U.S.
** Adds all key plants are FDA compliant
** Says U.S. accounts for 80 pct of Aurobindo's profits; expects strong U.S. sales CAGR of 20 pct over next two years (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 19 India's BSE index edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.