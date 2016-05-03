BEIJING May 3 China's banking regulator, in a
move to rein-in a rapidly growing 'shadow loans' industry, has
instructed commercial lenders to properly account for lending
products that may appear on their balance sheets as lower-risk
investments.
Authorities are tightening scrutiny of the lenders, as the
growth of complex financial structures by commercial lenders may
be used to conceal bad lending and credit risks.
The new rules forbid commercial banks from entering into
repurchase agreements once a loan's income rights have been
transferred, according to a document issued by the China Banking
Regulatory Commission (CBRC), a copy of which was seen by
Reuters.
Banks also are now required to make adequate provisions for
transferred loans where the underlying loan assets remain on
their balance sheets.
Individual investors also are forbidden from investing in
bad loans through bank-issued wealth management products.
Banks and financial institutions have used the transfer of
income rights from credit assets to improve their business, the
CBRC said in the document, but "part of the credit-related
transactions are non-standard and opaque" and are not properly
accounted for by the banks.
Analysts say the new rules, issued last week, are meant to
provide greater transparency and address the rampant growth of
investment receivables that are now accumulating on bank balance
sheets, particularly among mid-tier lenders.
The size of China's 'shadow loan' book rose by a third to
$1.8 trillion in the first half of 2015, equivalent to 16.5
percent of all commercial loans in China, according to an
analysis by UBS Investment Bank.
The growing use of financial structuring, which involves
structures known as Directional Asset Management Plans (DAMPs)
or Trust Beneficiary Rights (TBRs), comes at a time when some
mid-tier lenders, under pressure from China's slowest economic
growth in 25 years, are already delaying the recognition of bad
loans.
Banks are required to set aside capital against their credit
assets - the riskier the asset, the more capital must be set
aside, earning them nothing.
Loans typically carry a 100 percent risk weighting, but
these investment products often carry a quarter of that, so
banks can keep less money in reserve and lend more.
Banks must also make provision of at least 2.5 percent for
their loan books as a prudent estimate of potential defaults,
while provisions for these products ranged between just 0.02 and
0.35 percent of the capital value at the main Chinese banks at
the end of June, Moody's Investors Service said in a note in
December.
In March, the banking regulator issued a document
prohibiting the country's asset management companies (AMCs) from
signing private agreements with banks, including implicit
repurchase guarantees, which would serve to mask real
non-performing loan levels by allowing the banks to temporarily
warehouse sour loans with the AMCs.
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Meng Meng; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)