BUZZ-India's Suzlon Energy surges to 16-mth high on strong quarterly results
** Renewable energy co Suzlon Energy Ltd surges as much as 8 pct to its highest since Jan 6, 2016
** India's United Spirits gains as much as 8.32 pct
** Diageo Plc may raise stake in the liquor maker to 72 pct from 54.78 pct, reports CNBC TV 18, citing unidentified sources
** Adds Diageo exploring various options, including open market transactions
** BSE stock exchange says seeks clarification from United Spirits on the TV report (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 19 India's BSE index edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised. The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.