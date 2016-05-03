BRIEF-FDA advises drug manufacturers on Burkholderia cepacia complex contamination risk
* FDA advises drug manufacturers that Burkholderia cepacia complex poses a contamination risk in non-sterile, water-based drug product
May 3 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up medical and healthcare investment fund of size 1 billion yuan ($154.40 million) with partners
* Says its unit plans to invest about 220 million yuan in traditional Chinese medicine project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Tip65w; bit.ly/1rh1zeI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4768 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Respironics California recalls the V60 non-invasive ventilator due to faulty cable pins that may cause the device to shut down unexpectedly