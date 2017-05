** Shares of India's Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd fall as much as 10.46 pct to 210.85 rupees, lowest since March 2

** Company posted Jan-March quarter earnings on Tuesday

** Brokerage Elara Capital says company's revenue, operating profit and net income were all below its estimates after adjusting for stake sale in Mundra Solar Tech Park

**Elara has "accumulate" rating on Adani, with target price of 271 rupees

** The median price target on stock is 265.5 rupees - Thomson Reuters data