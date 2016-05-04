** Kotak Mahindra Bank rises about 2
pct, one of the top gainers on the S&P BSE Bankex index
** Lender surpasses ICICI Bank to emerge as the
3rd most valued bank as its market valuation soared to 1.3
trillion rupees ($19.67 billion)
** Kotak shares have risen 7 pct over the past two months
since the central bank removed it from foreign investment ban
list
** Investec Securities said last month Kotak remained their
top pick, calling it well positioned to deliver consistent
return-on-assets improvement starting FY2018
** Meanwhile, ICICI Bank's shares have fallen 8 pct since
the private sector lender reported a decade-low quarterly profit
on April 29
** HDFC Bank remains the biggest lender in terms
of valuation, with a market cap of about 2.8 trillion rupees
** Shares in HDFC Bank were up 0.7 pct while ICICI Bank fell
2 pct
($1 = 66.5875 Indian rupees)
