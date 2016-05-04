BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Dongxing Securities Co Ltd
* Says accumulative new borrowings in Q1 is 20 percent more than 2015 net assets of 13.6 billion yuan ($2.09 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Tlirr9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4999 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing