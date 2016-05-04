BRIEF-Fenix Parts files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rnFXxN) Further company coverage:
May 4 Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co Ltd
* Says it receives notice that China's anti-monopoly bureau will not conduct further review of its acquisition of New Zealand's Silver Fern Farms Beef Limited
* Says the deal is still pending approval from New Zealand's Overseas Investment Office
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SY3zlo
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market