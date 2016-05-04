BRIEF-Fenix Parts files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rnFXxN) Further company coverage:
May 4 Shenzhen Agricultural Products Co Ltd
* Says it sold a trading unit with outstanding debt for 348 million yuan ($53.53 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24qbRev
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5012 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rnFXxN) Further company coverage:
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market