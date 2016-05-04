BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Avic Capital
* Says unit fined by securities regulator due to violation of securities regulation when it cut its stake in Zhonghang Heibao
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1W8HZi9; bit.ly/1ruvIrk
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017