KARACHI May 4 Pakistan stocks rose for a second
straight session on Wednesday to hit their highest level in
eight-and-a-half months, on expectations the country's stock
market would soon be included into the MSCI index, dealers said.
Pakistan was excluded from the emerging markets index and
classified as a higher-risk frontier market after the Karachi
Stock Exchange was temporarily closed in late 2008 to prevent
investors from withdrawing funds.
"Across the board major sectors performed on expectations
that the Pakistan Stock Exchange would soon be declassified from
current frontier market status," said Fawad Khan, head of
research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.
"In addition, expectations of tax relief in the coming
budget also played a positive role."
The benchmark 100-share index on the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed 1.20 percent, or 420.26 points, higher at
35,317.56, after rising as much as 1.6 percent earlier in the
session to hit its highest level since Aug. 20, 2015.
Among major gainers, Habib Bank Ltd rose 1.2
percent, MCB Bank Ltd increased 1.6 percent, Oil and
Gas Development Co Ltd added 0.6 percent and Engro
Corp Ltd advanced 3.2 percent.
The rupee ended at 104.67/104.71 per dollar, compared
with Tuesday's close of 104.73/104.77.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 4.50 percent
from Tuesday's close of 5.75 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)