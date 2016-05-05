** Shares of India's Adani Port and Special Economic Zone fall for second straight session; down as much as 4.3 pct to their lowest since March 1

** Jefferies cuts PT to 225 rupees from 250 rupees as it believes slowdown in core port earnings growth will cap upside in Adani Port; maintains "hold" rating

** Nomura says results yet again highlight Adani Port's story of rising debt at the cost of unwarranted loans and advances

** Brokerage says best to avoid stock for now and wait for clarity on what approach the company will take from here; upgrades to "Neutral" from "Reduce" on share price fall

** Adani Port slumped 10 pct on Wednesday after reporting below-estimate Jan-March quarter earnings on Tuesday (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)