** Shares of India's Adani Port and Special Economic Zone
fall for second straight session; down as much as 4.3
pct to their lowest since March 1
** Jefferies cuts PT to 225 rupees from 250 rupees as it
believes slowdown in core port earnings growth will cap upside
in Adani Port; maintains "hold" rating
** Nomura says results yet again highlight Adani Port's
story of rising debt at the cost of unwarranted loans and
advances
** Brokerage says best to avoid stock for now and wait for
clarity on what approach the company will take from here;
upgrades to "Neutral" from "Reduce" on share price fall
** Adani Port slumped 10 pct on Wednesday after reporting
below-estimate Jan-March quarter earnings on Tuesday
