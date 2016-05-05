** India's Sun Pharmaceuticals rises as much as 3 pct to its highest since April 22; top gainer on the S&P BSE Heathcare index

** Sun Pharma announced on Wednesday positive phase-3 data for plaque psoriasis drug tildrakizumab

** Psoriasis is a type of non-contagious skin disorder that affects about 125 million people worldwide and for which there is currently no cure

** Sun Pharma acquired worldwide rights to tildrakizumab from U.S.-based Merck & Co for $80 mln in 2014

** Company will now submit an application to the U.S. FDA for marketing the product

** Kotak Institutional Equities sees significant commercial hurdles for tildrakizumab and does not see a significant EPS impact until FY2020 (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)