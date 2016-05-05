** India's Sun Pharmaceuticals rises as much as 3
pct to its highest since April 22; top gainer on the S&P BSE
Heathcare index
** Sun Pharma announced on Wednesday positive phase-3 data
for plaque psoriasis drug tildrakizumab
** Psoriasis is a type of non-contagious skin disorder that
affects about 125 million people worldwide and for which there
is currently no cure
** Sun Pharma acquired worldwide rights to tildrakizumab
from U.S.-based Merck & Co for $80 mln in 2014
** Company will now submit an application to the U.S. FDA
for marketing the product
** Kotak Institutional Equities sees significant commercial
hurdles for tildrakizumab and does not see a significant EPS
impact until FY2020
