** Idea Cellular, India's third largest telecom company, falls as much as 2.3 pct

** Idea may spend $1.3 bln in adding data spectrum in upcoming auction around July, the Economic Times reported, citing a note from HSBC (bit.ly/24z9fHS)

** Rival Bharti Airtel may selectively buy 4G airwaves in coveted 700 Mhz band in a few circles, report adds

** Idea, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone's India unit have been spending heavily to ramp up their 4G networks ahead of the launch of Reliance Industries' 4G telecom service later this year

** CLSA estimates Idea will still have to spend $2 bln for 3G/4G coverage, which will further add to the company's interest costs and debt, and increase the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 3.4x in FY17