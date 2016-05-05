** Idea Cellular, India's third largest telecom
company, falls as much as 2.3 pct
** Idea may spend $1.3 bln in adding data spectrum in
upcoming auction around July, the Economic Times reported,
citing a note from HSBC (bit.ly/24z9fHS)
** Rival Bharti Airtel may selectively buy 4G
airwaves in coveted 700 Mhz band in a few circles, report adds
** Idea, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone's India unit have been
spending heavily to ramp up their 4G networks ahead of the
launch of Reliance Industries' 4G telecom service
later this year
** CLSA estimates Idea will still have to spend $2 bln for
3G/4G coverage, which will further add to the company's interest
costs and debt, and increase the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to
3.4x in FY17
