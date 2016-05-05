BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
May 5 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd
* Says its contract sales at about 5.4 billion yuan ($830.59 million) in April
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NksJLS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5014 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.