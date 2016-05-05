BRIEF-Unico American says EVP on medical leave of absence
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
May 5 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says April contract sales at 20.1 billion yuan ($3.09 billion), up 50.2 percent y/y
* Says January-April contract sales at 65.2 billion yuan, up 98.4 percent y/y
* Says it and partners win land auctions for a combined 10.6 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rWUjWk; bit.ly/1OfmVy9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5055 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Unico American Corporation announces medical leave of absence for its Executive Vice President
SHANGHAI, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd said on Wednesday it was interested in a possible deal for Germany's Stada Arzneimittel AG, though it had not made any official offer.