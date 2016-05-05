BRIEF-Teamax plans data centre, smart city projects with partners
* Says it signs strategic agreement with partners on data centre, smart city projects with initial investment of about 6.5 billion yuan ($943.81 million)
May 5 Guangdong CHJ Industry Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from May 6 pending announcement related to share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VL49Xi
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 23, for FY 2016