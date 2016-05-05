BRIEF-Jiugui Liquor to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 23
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 23
May 5 Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to acquire 90 percent stake in German piano company Schimmel-Verwaltungs GmbH for 24 million euros ($27.40 million)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 7.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22