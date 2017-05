** Cigarette maker ITC Ltd falls as much as 3.7 pct to its lowest since March 1

** Co shuts cigarette plants from May 4 to comply with new stipulated pictorial warnings rule issued by govt

** U.S.-based Philip Morris International's India partner Godfrey Phillips falls as much as 4.9 pct to its lowest since Oct. 16, 2015

** The rules were initially supposed to come into force on April 1, 2015 but were delayed

** ITC down 5 pct YTD, and down 11 pct from its October 2015 peak