** Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund,
-c.7% & top Stoxx 600 financial services loser after
Citi double ratings downgrade to "sell"
** Citi says performance in co's flagship systematic trading
arm, AHL, particularly disappointing (-13% since mid-Feb)
** Slashes 2016E, 2017E EPS forecasts by 35%-40% (now
31%-38% below consensus)
** >1/3rd 30-day avg vol through on Man in 20 mins
** Earlier this week, EM-focused Aberdeen Asset Management
posted H1 underlying PBT -40% & says EM slump likely to
lead to further asset outflows
** Citi downgrades Man to "sell" & cuts TP to 120p (stock
has 9 "buy" or higher, 6 "hold" & 2 "sell" or lower & median TP
of 171.41p, Reuters data shows)
** Man also 2nd top loser on FTSE midcap ; YTD, stock
-c.19% vs -4% for index