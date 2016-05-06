BRIEF-Monnari Trade Q1 net result turns to loss of 0.6 mln zlotys
* REPORTS THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 53.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 Million ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 6 Wanda Cinema Line Corp
* Says box office revenue at 2.7 billion yuan ($415.32 million) in Jan-Apr, up 39.6 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OgxDEI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5010 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 19Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it elects Gao Song as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/WlAvzq Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)