UPDATE 1-TPG commits to editorial independence if it wins Fairfax Media bidding war
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln
May 6 Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group
* Says it plans to increase investment in a Beijing technology firm by 100 million yuan ($15.39 million), to own 10 percent stake after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WdvrWZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4985 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 4.5 MLN VS EUR 4.0 MLN YEAR AGO