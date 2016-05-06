May 6 Baiyang Investment Group Inc

* Says it plans to acquire pharma firm for 680 million yuan ($104.64 million) via share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on May 9

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZlC3zT; bit.ly/21DcUma

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4985 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)