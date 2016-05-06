BRIEF-Tongaat Hulett sees full-year operating profit up by 40 pct
* Operating profit for year is expected to increase by 40 pct to approximately r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion)
May 6 Camel Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 900 million yuan ($138.50 million) convertible bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1O2zCS4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Operating profit for year is expected to increase by 40 pct to approximately r2,333 billion (2016: r1,669 billion)
FRANKFURT, May 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday: