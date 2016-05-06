KARACHI May 6 Pakistan shares closed marginally
higher on Friday, paring early gains as investors chose to book
profits after the stock index hit its highest level in nearly
nine months.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed 0.09 percent, or 32.21 points, higher at
35,973.68, after rising as much as 0.7 percent earlier in the
session to its highest level since Aug. 12, 2015.
It gained more than 1,370 points, 4 percent, in the three
sessions of gains to Thursday on continued expectations the
country's stock market would soon be included into the MSCI
index. For the week, it added 3.6 percent, the second straight
weekly gain.
"Market mainly witnessed good profit-taking, it's end of the
week, investors appeared keen to book profits and come back on
Monday to see how the market behaves," said Fawad Khan, head of
research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd and Oil and Gas Development
Co Ltd fell 1.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
D G Khan Cement Company Ltd and Maple Leaf Cement
Factory declined 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent,
respectively.
The rupee ended at 104.64/104.68 per dollar, compared
with Thursday's close of 104.65/104.70.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.70 percent
from Thursday's close of 5.80 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)