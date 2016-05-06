BRIEF-Cegid Group Q1 EBITDA up at EUR 23.5 mln
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY PLAN TO TRANSFORM INTO A SOCIETAS EUROPAEA ("SE")
May 6 Leshi Internet Information And Technology Corp Beijing
* Says it plans to acquire film company for 9.8 billion yuan ($1.51 billion) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 5 billion yuan in private placement to help fund acquisition, fund projects, replenish capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QTQSni
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QTQSni
MELBOURNE, May 19 U.S. buyout firm TPG Capital Management on Friday said it would make a commitment to editorial independence if it succeeded in its A$2.76 billion ($2.05 billion) offer for Australia's oldest newspaper publisher, Fairfax Media Ltd.