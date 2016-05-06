May 6 Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co Ltd

* Says its shares to resume trading May 9

* Says it signs contract with partners on water heaters projects with total investment of 412 million yuan ($63.41 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VMtcJt

