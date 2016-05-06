May 6 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire two firms for 620 million yuan ($95.43 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 620 million yuan in private placement to help fund acquisition and project, and replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NlFnKJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4970 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)