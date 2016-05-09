** Maker of watches and jewellery Titan Company Ltd falls as much as 3 pct

** Company posted a 14.4 pct fall in March-quarter net profit

** Company says weak market conditions and new regulatory restrictions for the jewellery business impacts profit

** Jewellers were on strike for most of March after govt announced an excise duty in the 2016-17 budget

** Elara Capital says results a "disappointment on all counts", believes Titan's watches segment will find it tougher to grow, with heavy online discounts to impact sales

** Broker cuts rating to "sell" from "reduce", PT reduced to 289 rupees from 331 rupees (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)