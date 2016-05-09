BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Maker of watches and jewellery Titan Company Ltd falls as much as 3 pct
** Company posted a 14.4 pct fall in March-quarter net profit
** Company says weak market conditions and new regulatory restrictions for the jewellery business impacts profit
** Jewellers were on strike for most of March after govt announced an excise duty in the 2016-17 budget
** Elara Capital says results a "disappointment on all counts", believes Titan's watches segment will find it tougher to grow, with heavy online discounts to impact sales
** Broker cuts rating to "sell" from "reduce", PT reduced to 289 rupees from 331 rupees (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade