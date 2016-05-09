** Cigarette maker ITC Ltd rises as much as 2 pct to its highest since April 29

** Co on Sunday said its cigarette factories are re-starting production in a phased manner

** ITC had shut its cigarette plants from May 4 to comply with new stipulated pictorial warnings rule issued by govt

** U.S.-based Philip Morris International's India partner Godfrey Phillips gains 2 pct