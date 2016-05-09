BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Cigarette maker ITC Ltd rises as much as 2 pct to its highest since April 29
** Co on Sunday said its cigarette factories are re-starting production in a phased manner
** ITC had shut its cigarette plants from May 4 to comply with new stipulated pictorial warnings rule issued by govt
** U.S.-based Philip Morris International's India partner Godfrey Phillips gains 2 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade