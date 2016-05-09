** India's Thyrocare Technologies shares rise as high as 665 rupees, up 49.1 pct from the 446 rupees IPO price

** The operator of diagnostics laboratories had raised 4.8 bln rupees ($72.26 mln) in its IPO - local media reports

** Since listing in December 2015, Thyrocare competitor Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd has surged 78 pct from its IPO price ($1 = 66.4300 Indian rupees) (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)