May 9 Guangdong CHJ Industry Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.2 billion yuan ($184.42 million) in private placement of shares to fund marketing project

* Says share trade to resume on May 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VQeBge; bit.ly/1rJYynr

($1 = 6.5070 Chinese yuan renminbi)