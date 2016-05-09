BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 09The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 32200 ICS-201(B22mm) 32700 ICS-102(B22mm) 20000 ICS-103(23mm) 26200 ICS-104(24mm) 30600 ICS-202(26mm) 34500 ICS-105(26mm) 28900 ICS-105CS(26mm) 32100 ICS-105(27mm) 35400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30100 ICS-105MMA(27) 33000 ICS-105PHR(28) 35900 ICS-105(28mm) 34100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 34100 ICS-105(29mm) 34900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34800 ICS-105(30mm) 36000 ICS-105(31mm) 37100 ICS-106(32mm) 38000 ICS-107(34mm) 49500
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)