** Aluminium rolling company Hindalco Industries falls as much as 3 pct as global aluminium prices slump

** China's aluminium output in March increased to 84,500 tonnes per day, up from 71,400 tonnes per day in Feb - International Aluminium Institute

** Increase in Chinese output could further weigh on aluminium prices - traders

** Hindalco down 14 pct from its peak on April 27, and down 64 pct from its all-time high hit in Jan 2011 (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)