** Tata Steel shares rise as much as 2.6 pct to the highest since May 4

** Tata Steel Europe said on Monday it had taken seven expressions of interest for UK assets to the next stage of sale process

** India's JSW Steel is among the bidders shortlisted, Mint newspaper reports, citing a person close to the development (bit.ly/279AvPn)

** JSW Steel shares down 1 pct