** Tata Motors Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct after a three-day rally

** Since hitting a 2-1/2 yr low on Feb 11, the automobile company's stock surged 51.7 pct as of Monday's close over hopes of auto sales

** Unit Jaguar Land Rover achieved best-ever April sales, while Tata Motors' April sales went up 10 pct y/y (bit.ly/1T0nbXw)

** Kotak Institutional Equities sees JLR delivering 11 pct volume CAGR over FY 2016-19, led by new launches and ramp-up in China JV volumes

** Brokerage reiterates "buy" rating, keeps target price at 500 rupees