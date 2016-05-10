** Tata Motors Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct after
a three-day rally
** Since hitting a 2-1/2 yr low on Feb 11, the automobile
company's stock surged 51.7 pct as of Monday's close over hopes
of auto sales
** Unit Jaguar Land Rover achieved best-ever April sales,
while Tata Motors' April sales went up 10 pct y/y
(bit.ly/1T0nbXw)
** Kotak Institutional Equities sees JLR delivering 11 pct
volume CAGR over FY 2016-19, led by new launches and ramp-up in
China JV volumes
** Brokerage reiterates "buy" rating, keeps target price at
500 rupees
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)