** Hindustan Unilever gains as much as 2.5 pct
after posting better-than-expected earnings
** Volumes growth missed company estimates but CFO says
expects improvement
** Hindustan Unilever seems well-placed to gain from
potential increase in rural demand - brokerage Prabhudas
Lilladher
** Co's herbal portfolio, however, faces competitive threat
from Patanjali, Prabhudas says, retaining "accumulate" rating
** Hindustan Unilever shares down 6.5 pct from April highs
and 11 pct from an all-time high hit in April 2015
** StarMine Intrinsic Valuation model pegs fair value at 471
rupees, below current levels of 860 rupees
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)