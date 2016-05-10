** Hindustan Unilever gains as much as 2.5 pct after posting better-than-expected earnings

** Volumes growth missed company estimates but CFO says expects improvement

** Hindustan Unilever seems well-placed to gain from potential increase in rural demand - brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher

** Co's herbal portfolio, however, faces competitive threat from Patanjali, Prabhudas says, retaining "accumulate" rating

** Hindustan Unilever shares down 6.5 pct from April highs and 11 pct from an all-time high hit in April 2015

** StarMine Intrinsic Valuation model pegs fair value at 471 rupees, below current levels of 860 rupees (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)