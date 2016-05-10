BRIEF-Novo Nordisk: Novelion CEO leaves board to avoid potential conflict of interest
* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect
May 10 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says it has bought back 18.2 million shares in the company as of May 10 for about 461 million yuan ($70.73 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OdKoVO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5178 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Kempharm - additional time required for completion of review of its financial results for period ended March 31, 2017 by its public accounting firm Source text - http://bit.ly/2qnz9m2 Further company coverage: