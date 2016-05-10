BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Sino Great Wall Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 254.8 million yuan ($39.12 million) in Wuhan hospital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XiKnC0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5140 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.