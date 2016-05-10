BRIEF-Greenpost in talks to buy controlling stake in Surfland Systemy Komputerowe
* GREENPOST SP. Z O.O. IS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROLLING STAKE (50.1 PCT) IN CO
May 10 Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong units plan subsidiaries in Ireland, India
* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan ($30.70 million) to set up a research centre in Xiamen
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1XiYV4w
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5138 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* GREENPOST SP. Z O.O. IS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROLLING STAKE (50.1 PCT) IN CO
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.