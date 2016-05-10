BRIEF-India's PI Industries March-qtr profit rises
* Profit in march quarter last year was 60.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 6.14 billion rupees
May 10 Radico Khaitan Ltd
* March-quarter net profit 147.7 million rupees; gross sales 8.38 billion rupees
* Recommended equity dividend of INR 0.80
* March quarter net profit 88.1 million rupees versus net loss of 1.32 billion rupees year ago