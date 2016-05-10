KARACHI May 10 Pakistan stocks closed at a
record high on Tuesday, rising for the sixth straight session,
led by cement stocks while hopes the country's main stock
exchange would soon be included in a key emerging markets index
also boosted sentiment.
The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange
closed 0.08 percent, or 30.13 points, higher at
36,265.12, after rising as much as 0.3 percent earlier in the
session.
Dewan Cement Ltd gained 5.56 percent, while Lucky
Cement rose 1.7 percent.
Some profit-taking was seen in banking stocks. MCB Bank Ltd
fell 0.07 percent, United Bank Limited dropped
1.89 percent and Habib Bank Ltd declined 0.02 percent.
The rupee ended at 104.63/104.68 per dollar, compared
with Monday's close of 104.68/104.71.
Overnight rates in the money market fell to 6.00 percent
from Monday's close of 6.10 percent.
($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees)
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)