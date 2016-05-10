BANGALORE, May 10The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 32200 ICS-201(B22mm) 32700 ICS-102(B22mm) 20000 ICS-103(23mm) 26200 ICS-104(24mm) 30600 ICS-202(26mm) 34400 ICS-105(26mm) 28900 ICS-105CS(26mm) 32100 ICS-105(27mm) 35300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30100 ICS-105MMA(27) 33000 ICS-105PHR(28) 35800 ICS-105(28mm) 34100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 34100 ICS-105(29mm) 34900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34800 ICS-105(30mm) 36000 ICS-105(31mm) 37100 ICS-106(32mm) 38000 ICS-107(34mm) 49500