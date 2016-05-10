BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE, May 10The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 32200 ICS-201(B22mm) 32700 ICS-102(B22mm) 20000 ICS-103(23mm) 26200 ICS-104(24mm) 30600 ICS-202(26mm) 34400 ICS-105(26mm) 28900 ICS-105CS(26mm) 32100 ICS-105(27mm) 35300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30100 ICS-105MMA(27) 33000 ICS-105PHR(28) 35800 ICS-105(28mm) 34100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 34100 ICS-105(29mm) 34900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34800 ICS-105(30mm) 36000 ICS-105(31mm) 37100 ICS-106(32mm) 38000 ICS-107(34mm) 49500
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
* Profit in march quarter last year was 60.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 6.14 billion rupees