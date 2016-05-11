** Media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rises as much as 7.23 pct to highest since March 9, 2000

** Company reported consolidated net profit after tax of 2.61 billion rupees ($39.15 million) for its March quarter, 13 pct higher than last year

** Kotak securities said the company's near-term outlook is strong on the back of ongoing investments, recent strategic decisions and structural improvements

** Brokerage raises company's price target to 475 rupees

** Stock up 7.32 pct in the past one month as of Tuesday's close compared with a 4.4 pct gain in the broader NSE nifty index ($1 = 66.6700 Indian rupees)