BRIEF-Agios Pharmaceuticals to present updated clinical data from PKR activator AG-348
* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc says to present updated clinical data from PKR activator AG-348 at EHA
May 11 Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing :
* Says its U.S unit Ortho Development Corporation gets approval for new product Alpine Cemented Hip System
* Says the No. is 22800BZX00154000 and sales will start from June
May 18 Shire Plc said on Thursday its drug for hereditary angioedema (HAE), a disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of severe swelling, was successful in a late-stage study.