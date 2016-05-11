BRIEF-momo.com says 2016 dividend payment date is June 27
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.12 billion in total for 2016
May 11 Yiwu Huading Nylon Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder plans to issue up to 600 million yuan ($92.13 million) exchangeable bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/21Vvru5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5122 Chinese yuan renminbi) 601113.SS] (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.12 billion in total for 2016
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.