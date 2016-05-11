BRIEF-momo.com says 2016 dividend payment date is June 27
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.12 billion in total for 2016
May 11 Shenzhen Quanxinhao Co Ltd
* Shenzhen Quanxinhao, company executives reprimanded by securities regulator for violation of information disclosure - Shenzhen exchange
