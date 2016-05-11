BRIEF-B Communications reports Q1 basic earnings per share $0.36
* Globalscape Inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 DHC Software Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan ($15.37 million)to set up cloud data unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TQheuT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5045 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Globalscape Inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Aisino Corp : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UAqtUn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)