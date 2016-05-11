BRIEF-Aisino to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26
May 18 Aisino Corp : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UAqtUn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 11 Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost investment unit's capital by 1.5 billion yuan ($230.71 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rFVGrV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5016 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 18 Aisino Corp : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UAqtUn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 Shenzhen TVT Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/fa2mlU Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)