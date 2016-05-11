BRIEF-Aisino to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26
May 18 Aisino Corp : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UAqtUn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 11 Asustek Computer Inc
* Says Q1 net profit after-tax at about T$4.2 billion ($129.04 million)
* Says it expects consolidated revenue at T$95-100 billion in Q2
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ylv7m4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.5490 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 18 Shenzhen TVT Digital Technology Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/fa2mlU Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)